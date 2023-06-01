Republicans in Delaware County will head to the polls June 27 to select a candidate for district attorney and candidates in several town races.
Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, who also secured the Conservative line on November's ballot, and Delaware County Public Defender Joseph Ermeti are vying for the nomination, Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Maria Kelso said. No one is running on the Democratic or on an independent line, she said.
The position is on the ballot this year following the election of former District Attorney John Hubbard to the position of county court judge.
Kelso said the elections staff expect a big turnout for the countywide primary so when they ordered ballots, they ordered 80% of what they normally order for a regular election.
In addition to the countywide election, there are some town primaries for town supervisor, town clerk, town highway superintendent and county Republican Committee representative, she said.
Andes Republicans will select nominees for town clerk and highway superintendent. Carol Ames and Donna Weaver are running for town clerk, while John Bouton and Gordon Gardner are running for highway superintendent.
In the town of Delhi, town Supervisor Mark Tuthill is challenged for the GOP line by former Supervisor Peter Bracci for the position.
Two people are also running for the Franklin Town Supervisor position — Donald Smith and the incumbent, Jeffrey Taggart — while three people are running for nominations for two seats on the town council — Leonarda Storey, Jeffrey McCormack and Dwight Bruno.
Three people are running for the Republican nomination for town clerk in Hancock — Cynthia Whiting, Lori Walker and Jennifer Appley.
Gordon Finch and Dalton Saunders are seeking the GOP nomination for the Masonville Highway Superintendent position.
In the town of Tompkins, three people are running for two nominations in the town council race and three people are running for two county Republican Committee representative seats. Peggy Backus, Howard Buttel and Tammy Wagner are running for town council nominations and Backus, Wagner and Haley Gransbury are running for the committee representative positions.
Kelso said people who are registered Republicans will be able to vote in the election. Early voting will begin June 17 at the Board of Elections' new office at 97 Main Street, Suite 5 in Delhi. The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17, 18, 24, and 25; from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23; and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21.
Polls will be open at town polling sites from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
"We're always looking for poll workers in all the towns," Kelso said. "We really need someone in Bovina."
Kelso said people interested in becoming poll workers can call the board of elections at 607-832-5321. "It's a quick course to become certified," she said.
People can request absentee ballots on the department's website.
People can register to vote at the state's new online voter registration website, nyovr.elections.ny.gov.
There are no Democratic party primaries in the county this year.
The county released the following important dates for anyone who wishes to vote in the primary election:
• June 12 - Last day for County Board of Elections to receive change of address from registered voter and last day for the BOE to receive application by mail or online portal for primary ballot.
• June 17 - Last day for new voter to register to be eligible to vote in Primary.
• June 26 - Last day to apply, in person or by agent, for application for absentee ballot.
• June 27 - Last day to postmark ballot. Ballot must be received by July 4. Last day for ballot to be delivered in person to Board of Elections, or your poll site, before polls close.
For more information, visit the Board of Elections' website at https://tinyurl.com/cyyjw2d2, or its Facebook and Instagram pages.
