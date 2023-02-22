The Walton Central O’Neill High School will turn into an Innovative Readiness Training mission in July that will allow Delaware County residents receive free medical care for themselves and their pets.
Director of Delaware County Planning and Watershed Affairs Shelly Johnson-Bennett, who was appointed by the board to lead the community partnership, outlined the mission during the Feb. 22 Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting.
She gave a PowerPoint presentation to the board, which said the U.S. Army Reserve, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), 8th Medical Brigade, 804th Medical Brigade, 405th/865th Field Hospital, 439th Multifunctional Medical Battalion from Staten Island and Boston, Massachusetts, will set up a simulated disaster zone that patients will be moved through. The army will set up on July 10 and provide no-cost dental, optometry, medical, behavioral health and veterinary services, including spaying and neutering, in field conditions from July 11 through July 19. She said SUNY Delhi will provide veterinary equipment and vet tech and nursing students to help.
Johnson-Bennett said since some of the medical personnel will be coming from another state, Delaware County Public Health Director Amanda Walsh and Delaware Valley Hospital will make sure they are credentialed to work in New York. United Health Services will be footing the bill for the credentialing. Delaware Opportunities Director Shelly Bartow offered their services and will be coordinating the volunteers needed to help with parking and patient flow, she said.
"Every single department head has asked what they can do to help," she said. The sheriff's department will provide security and the department of emergency services will provide the personal protection equipment, cleaning products and radio frequencies and will set up its own command center at the New Hope Church. "This is great," she said. "We haven't had a command center in several years. It will be a two-fold benefit to us. It will provide training and also allow us to show what services we offer."
Delaware County Office for the Aging and Veterans Affairs have offered their buses for the event, she said. The three hospitals in the county — DVH, O'Connor Hospital and Margaretville Hospital — will have representatives there so if someone needs follow-up care, for example for high blood pressure, the they can learn about services offered, she said.
The IRT is a federally supported program through the U.S. Department of Defense, to ready military personnel for future potential deployment missions across the nation and throughout the world. The defense department pays for the medical screenings and proof of insurance or income is not required.
According to a media release, in September 2021, the Delaware County Planning Department worked with Southern Tier 8 Regional Board to apply for a community site IRT mission called “Healthy Delaware.” In late 2022, “Healthy Delaware” was matched with the United States Army to host a military training operation and provide no-cost medical and veterinary services to the public. As the Department of Defense is supporting this mission through military training budgets, the services are provided at no cost to patients.
Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier asked if people have to make appointments. Johnson-Bennett said it is walk-in only, as it needs to be as close to a simulation to a real-world event as it can be. She said there will be 90 to 100 medical personnel on-site, and they expect to see between 200 and 250 patients per day.
Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott said she was involved with the one that was held in Chenango County in 2019, and dental care was the service in highest demand.
Johnson-Bennett said the county will hold a thank-you dinner for the troops and will host a Distinguished Visitors Day, where personnel from the Pentagon, as well as state-, national- and local-elected officials will attend.
For more information, call Johnson-Bennett at 607-832-5444. If interested in volunteering, call Delaware Opportunities at 607-746-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.