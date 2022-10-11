Delaware County will take a step toward recognizing domestic partnerships for unmarried people
The county's Board of Supervisors is scheduled to introduce a local law recognizing such partnerships during its board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The law was introduced to the legislative committee by County Clerk Debra Goodrich, according to Arthur Merrill, a member of the board's legislative committee.
Merrill said Goodrich has had people ask at her office if they can register as a domestic partnership, but there is no law allowing people to do so.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, people in a domestic relationship that wasn't registered could not get information about their partner's health care.
According to the proposed law, "This Board hereby determines that the COVID-19 Pandemic demonstrated the need to provide domestic partners in committed relationships with a means to legally establish that relationship because there are situations in which one partner was disabled or killed and the partner has been denied the ability to collect insurance, reside in the partner's residence, claim next of kin benefits, or even to visit their hospitalized partner."
Merrill said there are several employees of the town of Colchester who are in domestic relationships and would benefit if the law was adopted.
"This is something I support," Merrill said. "It doesn't hurt anyone," and it may help some people.
He also said the law would help elderly residents. "The reality is many elderly choose not to get married for monetary reasons. It helps them save on health insurance and taxes. This will support their partnership. There are more people affected than we realized."
The law would allow two people who meet the criteria to register as domestic partners at the county clerk's office. The law does not apply to people who are blood relatives to each other, living under the same roof.
The cost of a Certificate of Domestic Partnership Registration will be $20.
"It will bring additional revenue to the county," Merrill said.
Carrara Knoetgen, assistant to the county's personnel officer, said the Personnel Department is reviewing the law to make sure it has no bearing on existing rules, and said she couldn't comment until after the public hearing on the local law.
The board is scheduled to introduce the local law during the Oct. 12, meeting and is scheduled to set the public hearing on the law for Oct. 26, at 1 p.m.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
