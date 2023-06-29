The Delaware County Department of Public Works announced it will begin oil and stone operations in the northern portion of Delaware County on Monday, July 10.
The work will begin on county Route 16 between Fraser and Treadwell, a media release said. Work will then move to county Route 14 that runs between Delhi and Leonta, county Route 18 that runs between Delhi and Hobart, and county Route 33 that runs between Bloomville and West Harpersfield. Work will then move south to county Route 22 that runs between Walton and Mundale, and finish with county Route 23 that runs from Walton to Sidney.
Work is expected to take approximately three to four weeks weather depending, the release said. Drivers should use extreme caution during this time and should expect significant delays during work periods. Suggested reduced speed limits will be posted for the roads as the process will create loose stones that can be thrown and cause damage at normal speeds. Drivers should slow down and respect workers and other drivers during construction.
