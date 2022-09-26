The Delaware County Board of Supervisors will vote on two resolutions Wednesday, Sept. 28, that would help small businesses.
Before the meeting, a public hearing will begin at 1 p.m. focused on the county applying for a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant Program grant through the state Office of Community Renewal to establish a microenterprise program.
Delaware County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said Monday, Sept. 26, the microenterprise program would benefit small businesses with "five or fewer employees."
Each small business would be eligible for a $35,000 startup grant. The grant includes entrepreneurship training that the business owner is required to go through, he said.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the resolution following the public hearing. If approved, the Economic Development department would finish the application and submit it to the state within the next two weeks, Nealis said, with the goal to start the program in early 2023.
The second resolution would help small businesses with fewer than 25 employees. According to the resolution, the county has been awarded supplemental CDBG funds under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the amount of $941,175 through the state Office of Community Renewal.
Nealis said the funds come from the Federal Housing and Urban Development agency. The funds are given in lump sums to the states and the states are tasked with distributing the funds, he said.
He said businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply, whether they received prior aid or not.
He said businesses that received the Paycheck Protection Program or Restaurant Recovery Aid but still had a loss in 2020 are eligible for a grant that would match their losses up to $50,000.
The federal programs had strict criteria for applicants, he said. Businesses that applied for the PPP loans or Restaurant Recovery Aid had to show that they made a profit in 2019 to be eligible for the aid.
However, some business owners did not meet that criteria because they expanded in 2019 and wrote off the investments on their taxes as a loss, he said.
Another facet of the pandemic was how goods were sold. "Certain businesses prior to COVID sold everything retail," he said. "During the pandemic they may have transitioned to online or wholesale sales and invested money to transition to these sales."
He said businesses may apply for a grant that would offset half the costs of the transition.
"I can think of five businesses in the immediate Delhi area that would be eligible for these grants. I'm aware of five businesses in Sidney that are eligible," he said. He said the grants will help "up to 40 businesses" in the county "as long as we do a good job of publicizing the grants."
The state gave the county 45 days to implement the program, the resolution said. If the resolution is approved, applications for the grants will be released by mid October or before and businesses will have 30 days to respond, Nealis said. The grant funds will be awarded in November or December.
He said if there was any money left over, a second round of funds would be released.
Any business owner with questions may call the Economic Development office at 607-832-5123.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
