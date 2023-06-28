The Delaware County Board of Elections released updated unofficial results for Tuesday's primary early Wednesday morning.
According to an email from Judy Garrison, Democratic commissioner, the errors were "due to our card reader not working properly."
Even with the updated figures, the results from yesterday's election remain the same.
Republicans picked Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith over Public Defender Joe Ermeti for county district attorney. Smith received 1,684 votes, while Ermeti received 1,088 votes.
In Andes, incumbent Carol Ames defeated Donna Weaver 78 to 64 for town clerk and incumbent John Bouton defeated Gordon Gardner 101 to 46 for highway superintendent.
In Delhi, current Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill defeated former supervisor Peter Bracci 128 to 121.
In Franklin, town board member Donald Smith defeated incumbent town supervisor Jeffrey Taggart for the supervisor position 144 to 116. There was a tight race for the Franklin town council as Leonarda Storey received 148 votes, Jeffrey McCormack received 143 and Dwight Bruno received 145 votes for two seats on the Franklin Town Board.
In Hancock, Cynthia Whiting defeated Lori Walker and Jennifer Appley for Hancock Town Clerk. Whiting received 150 votes, Walker 125 and Appley 15.
In Masonville, Gordon Finch defeated Dalton Saunders 121 to 15 for Masonville Highway Superintendent.
In Tompkins, Peggy Backus received 69 votes, Howard Buttel received 57 votes and Tammy Wagner received 34 votes for the two positions on the Tompkins Town Board. Backus received 59 votes, Wagner received 46 votes and Haley Gransbury 51 votes for two positions on the county Republican committee.
Republican Election Commissioner Maria Kelso said in an email that more absentee votes are expected to come into the office. Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by June 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.