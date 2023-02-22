The Delaware County Board of Supervisors welcomed a new member and passed several resolutions during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier introduced Lisa Driscoll as the new town of Harpersfield supervisor, after James Eisel Sr. resigned due to health reasons. Driscoll said she looks forward to serving on the board.
“I have big shoes to fill,” she said. “I love Harpersfield and the people I serve.”
She said “I’m starting to understand the role,” and has started attending committee meetings.
During the invocation, Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield prayed for Eisel’s and Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente’s health. Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said Eisel is “doing very well and doesn’t need radiation.” She said Valente had a procedure done Monday and expects to be back to work shortly.
The board passed several resolutions that were sent to the state governor and the state senator and assemblymen representing the county. The board approved a resolution against any changes to the state soil and water conservation districts. According to Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District Director Larry Underwood, there is a proposal to change the makeup of the board by doing away with the farm bureau and grange representatives and the two county representatives to an appointed board, which could include residents who don’t live in Delaware County. He said it will be the top agenda item at the state convention next Wednesday.
Underwood said the organization proposing the legislation — Watershed Health Coalition — has had success in changing this legislation in other states, so the state association is concerned.
The board also passed a resolution condemning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to keep $1 billion in Affordable Care Act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage at the state level to use in the 2024 budget. According to Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, Delaware County would lose $1.3 million and would have to increase the social services budget 10% next year to cover the costs. He said the state still owes the county $2.8 million of previously unreconciled FMAP funding.
“Everyone’s against it,” Marshfield said. “Letters have been written by congressmen objecting to this and Mayor Adams in New York City, too.”
The board also passed a resolution asking the governor, the state legislators, SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and the SUNY Board of Trustees to reinstate the host benefit payment in lieu of taxes to the village of Delhi. “Similar to what Wayne was talking about, the state is taking money away,” Colchester Town Supervisor and County Budget Director Art Merrill said. “There used to be a PILOT program.”
The board also voted to cancel taxes on nine properties in the county, over the objection of Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta, who voted no. “Why are we doing this now?” Cetta asked. “Some of these haven’t been paid since the 1990s. The county used to reimburse the towns for unpaid taxes.”
The nine parcels in question were taken off the tax roll due to environmental concerns, Merrill said, and said the treasurer wanted to clean the rolls. One of those is the old landfill in the town of Walton, which owes $29,692.87. Other parcels include one in the town of Roxbury, which is a right-of-way to New York City property Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said.
The board also passed a resolution to request the state legislature to keep its 1% sales tax rate. The county has to get state approval every three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.