The Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act committee held a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16, to get an update on a number of projects it has funded.
Committee Chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the committee received a letter from Delaware County Fair Secretary Jason Craig about a $265,000 water project.
In the letter, Craig said "LaFever Excavating has been busy replacing waterlines and re-plumbing our incoming water service building to accommodate the larger service." He said the final invoice from LaFever Excavating for that project is expected to exceed $50,000 in material.
Craig said in the letter he has met with a local plumber at the fairgrounds to tour the bathrooms to get a quote on touchless sinks, toilets, urinals and hand dryers. The state Department of Health is requiring the fair to install those fixtures. The project will be completed in the spring, he said.
Marshfield said the committee received an update from Delhi Telephone Company President Jason Miller on the company's broadband expansion project. Delaware County gave the company $980,000 to expand broadband internet service to 203 houses in several towns.
So far, the county has given the company $333,000, Clerk of the Board Christa Schafer said.
"He asked if they are underbudget if they could do another road," Marshfield said.
Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said "If we can expand broadband to more areas, I'm all in favor of it. If he's underbudget, I can give him another road to do."
The rest of the committee agreed with Cetta.
Marshfield reported county Information Technology Director Joe deMauro gave him an update on the $2.6 million project to upgrade the county's network and replace network switches, security points and the phone system. DeMauro said all of the network equipment at the county-owned buildings at 97 and 99 Main Street in Delhi and the Behavioral Health Facility in Walton has been upgraded and it is finishing up the perimeter switches at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
He said he expects the contractor to return the first week of December to install the core upgrade either before Christmas if vacation schedules can be worked around or by the second week of January.
Marshfield reported $2.571 million was paid on the project so far.
Marshfield asked a series of questions to find out the status of contracts and funding to different projects that were approved.
Schafer said a contract between the county and Helios Care was just signed. The county committed to give Helios Care $45,000 over three years for its bereavement program.
Schafer said a contract with the Hancock Telephone Company was also just signed. The county approved giving the company $197,000 to expand broadband to 75 homes in the Lordville area of the town.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill asked, "Do we anticipate having any money after all of these programs are completed?"
Schafer said if there is, it won't be a lot of money.
Because all of the money has been allocated, the committee decided to meet once a quarter to hear updates. The next meeting will be Feb. 14, 2023 at 1 p.m.
