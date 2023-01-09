The Delaware County Public Safety Committee learned about a new property tax incentive for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians during its meeting Monday, Jan. 9.
Director of Emergency Services Steve Hood said Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law last month amending the Real Property Tax law, allowing 10% property tax exemptions to volunteer firefighters and EMTs. “I would like the county to consider this,” Hood said.
He said he asked for more information and received a proposed law Albany County is considering as a template. In it, volunteer firefighters and EMTs have to meet certain requirements before they can receive the exemption. He said all must have volunteered for two years and compiled 50 points during the year. Points are gained by attending meetings and training drills and responding to calls during the year.
“I know the fire chief of Bovina will be at the town meeting tomorrow night asking for Bovina to participate,” Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said.
Hood said every town village and county would have to approve a local law to provide the tax exemption to the volunteers, as would local fire districts.
“This is a good incentive,” Andes Supervisor and Committee Chair Wayland Gladstone said. “It will help with retention.”
The committee asked for more information about the law.
Hood also talked about the first month of the paid ambulance service. “It’s going pretty much as planned,” he said. “They do on average three transports per day.”
Hood updated the committee on a new software program that will be shared between the emergency services and sheriff’s departments. He said the two departments have reviewed four software programs and narrowed the choices down to two programs, vastly different in price.
The cost of the programs vary between $300,000 and $700,000. The county has received $230,000 in grants toward the purchase and may get another $150,000 this year, Hood said.
911 Coordinator Mark Rossley gave an overview of 911 calls made in 2022. He said there were 36,446 calls made in 2022; of which 24,234 were for police, 4,293 were for fire and 7,919 were for EMS.
STOP DWI Coordinator Scott Glueckert also gave a yearly report about the number of arrests in the county. He said there were 152 driving while intoxicated, 511 aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and 13 interlock device arrests in the county. He said he is trying to get the fine money to the right police departments, however, he said some state software is not working, so it will be difficult.
