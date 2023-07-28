A completed streambank stabilization project in Walton will protect part of the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
The streambank had eroded several feet and was encroaching on a New York State Electric & Gas electric pole and the United States Geological Survey stream gage in Walton, and was taking land from the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Graydon Dutcher, stream program coordinator at Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District, said.
An eddy had formed in the river and had taken several feet of land where campers are set up during the fair, Edward Rossley, president of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, said. The site on the fairgrounds usually held between five and nine campers, but "last year only three campers," were able to fit on the site, he said.
According to the project narrative from the county soil and water conservation district, the project was done to protect the fairgrounds and the existing main utility pole that services the village of Walton. "It failed to the point where NYSEG had to move its pole and high transmission line going to the village," Dutcher said. The electric company moved its electric pole further from the river bank prior to the stabilization project's completion.
According to the project narrative, the eroded streambank created a 20-foot vertical drop down to the river from land and heavy rains and the streambank's soil composition would result in more erosion. About 200 linear feet of streambank along the west branch of the Delaware River in Walton had to be restored.
The soil entering the river also had the potential to impact New York City's water quality, Dutcher said. The river feeds into the Cannonsville Reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city.
The village of Walton and the Delaware County Agricultural Society requested the streambank be fixed, Dutcher said. Delaware Engineering drew up the plans and LaFever Excavating submitted the lowest bid, $99,427, and was able to complete the work before fair week, Dutcher said. "These projects are funded by the Delaware County SWCD through our Stream Management Contract with NYC Department of Environmental Protection," he said.
To fix the streambank, LaFever Excavating removed on-site material, regraded the bank, and filled it with stone and topsoil resulting in a net removal of 162 cubic yards of material, the narrative said. The company placed new stone, which was 50% medium and 50% heavy to prevent further erosion. Topsoil and turf reinforced mat was also installed and live willow stakes and grass seeds were planted along the bank. The vegetation will provide thermal protection for aquatic organisms.
On a soggy Thursday afternoon, Rossley said he hoped the ground would harden up enough before the fair so some campers could use the space and said he was thankful the project was finished before fair week.
The conservation district will inspect and take photographs of the site yearly and after any flooding occurs to determine if there is any continuing erosion or degradation problems or if there is any impact to water quality, the narrative said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.