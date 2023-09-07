People interested in learning what the Delaware County Sheriff's Department does can attend an open house Sept. 21.
Undersheriff Kim Smith said there are several activities planned for the open house, which will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Phoebe Lane in Delhi.
"We take immense pride in our work here," Smith said in a media release. "With a dedicated team by our side, we're inviting the residents of Delaware County to witness firsthand what we accomplish each day."
Tables in the Conference Room A will be set up and will promote the different divisions of the department, including civil, road patrol and administration. Information about Project Lifesaver and applications will be available to fill out for anyone who wants to work for the department. "We're very proud of the people who work at the office," Smith said.
The pistol clerk will also have a table and will answer questions about state regulations. This is the second year the department will hold the open house, and Smith said the pistol clerk was a popular booth last year with several people asking questions.
In Conference Room B, Investigator David Barnes will demonstrate the department's new accident reconstruction software.
Sheriff Craig DuMond will talk about not the history of the county's sheriff's department and the history of sheriffs nationwide, Smith said.
In the lobby, children can meet McGruff the Crime Dog, and Operation SAFE CHILD will issue identification cards for children.
Outside, people can view the department's Special Response Team vehicle and the items inside that are used when responding to a call, the department's correctional van, patrol car and Humvee, she said.
There will also be demonstrations if the weather is nice. There will be two demonstrations of the department's new drone and two demonstrations with police dogs Eli and Dexter.
There will also be two scheduled tours of the correctional facility, Smith said.
"I hope it's a nice day," she said. "We're hoping we get more people than last year. We had between 25 and 30 people show up last year."
The open house coincides with the New York State Sheriffs' Week, Sept. 17-25.
"We know with school just starting and sports, it's a tough time to have an open house," Smith said. "I'm hoping people take a few minutes out of their schedule and stop by."
Smith said the open house will also be a place for people to come to share their concerns.
"I enjoy talking with people," she said. "We want to hear from people. They could have nice things to say or not."
For more information about the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, including upcoming community events, career opportunities, and contact details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9usp3dh.
