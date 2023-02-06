New software will help the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office reconstruct accident scenes.
The Delaware County Public Safety Committee heard about the FARO software and an update on the county-run ambulance system during its meeting Monday, Feb. 6.
Delaware County E911 Coordinator Mark Rossley showed members of the committee a sample of what the software can do. On a large smart television screen, a 3-D image of the Delaware County Public Safety building appeared. By tapping on the screen, he could zoom in and out to see details of each room in the front of the building. He said the software allows the person creating the images to delete images of people from the rooms.
The FARO software will allow the Sheriff’s Department and the Emergency Services Department to create 3-D images of county buildings, schools and other important buildings in the county and reconstruct accident and crime scenes, Investigator David Barnes said after the meeting.
Barnes showed a video of a school building not in Delaware County, but said having 3-D images of what the inside of the school and government buildings look like can be used by both departments for pre-planning purposes. “These are very detailed plans of the buildings,” he said.
The software uses laser scans of rooms to develop the images and it is “accurate down to the millimeter,” Barnes said.
In addition to using the laser scans to help create 3-D images of buildings, the software can scan cars that have been in accidents. Using computer software, it can calculate how fast the car was moving before the accident. It can also recreate accident scenes. Barnes showed one of a truck hauling a trailer, pulling out in front of a motorcycle and the accident it caused. It showed the accident from the point of view of the motorcyclist.
“You can flip it around and show it from the other side,” he said. The video showed how soon the truck driver was able to see the motorcycle. “This can be played for a jury during testimony,” he said.
During the meeting, Undersheriff Kim Smith said employees of the sheriff’s office and emergency services have spent one day on training and expect to have several more days of training to learn the software.
In addition to the new software, Emergency Services Director Stephen Hood, Deputy Director Margaret Wilson and Rossley presented a monthly report on the county-run ambulance service.
Hood said the two county-run ambulances and fly car responded to 167 calls in January, and had contact with 112 patients. The average time from dispatch to departure was 2.6 minutes and the average time between dispatch and arrival on the scene was “under 20 minutes,” Hood said. “Previously that was an excess of 45 and 50 minutes. That’s a good number.”
Committee member Betty Scott, who is also the Masonville town supervisor agreed. “Some are high — I saw a 48 minute wait — but most are 10 to 12 minute waits,” she said.
Hood said the biggest user of the county ambulance service was Delhi with 37 calls. More than half of those calls, 20, were from the Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Hood said the Delhi Fire Department asked that the county ambulance be sent to any calls at the rehab center.
The Stamford Fire District, which also has a nursing home but doesn’t have an EMS squad, was second at 29 calls and Davenport and Walton were tied at 21 calls, Hood said.
Committee Chair and Andes town supervisor Wayland Gladstone asked if local governments were still going ahead with planning to fund paid ambulance service. Hood said the Headwaters Emergency Medical Services hired a director and is still moving forward to establish a paid service. Headwaters EMS will serve the towns of Harpersfield, Stamford and Kortright.
