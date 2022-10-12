The Delaware County Board of Supervisors passed several resolutions without much discussion during a quick meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12.
After the meeting, the Human Resources Committee met and discussed staffing shortages at the county. Personnel Officer Linda Pinner, who announced her retirement several months ago, said she has asked some department heads if there are any minimum requirements for positions that could be revised.
She said the county, CDO Workforce and the Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have teamed up and will host a job fair on Oct. 20. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Delhi CDO Workforce office.
Pinner said she recently attended the state Association of Personnel Officers convention where representatives of the state Department of Civil Service attended. During the convention, she said, several officers asked representatives why they haven't received test scores back from employees who have taken a Civil Service exam. She said the state is "very short staffed."
She said the Civil Service may allow municipalities to score tests themselves and may allow municipalities to train employees.
The meeting went into a closed-door session to discuss contract negotiations and no action was expected to take place after the session was over Committee Chair James Ellis said.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a resolution that is designed to retain mental health workers. The state budget included payments to healthcare workers and the board passed a resolution to accept the funding and to distribute it to the mental health department.
Community Mental Health Services Director Cynthia Heaney said the bonuses will "help current employees, who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it will entice other employees and new staff."
She said current employees who qualify will receive $3,000 if they worked for the department for a year and $1,500 if they have worked for six months. She said the program will continue until 2024.
The board also accepted $100,000 to help county veterans by setting up a Veteran Peer-to-Peer Support Program. The county's Mental Health Department and Veterans Services Agency are teaming up on the program, Heaney said.
The county will contract with Clear Path for Vets to provide services to county veterans who are suffering from PTSD, other combat stress disorders or who have counseling needs.
"It will be veterans talking to other veterans," she said.
She said the Veterans Services Agency is connecting with local American Legion and VFW posts, and said there are 3,000 veterans living in the county who would be eligible for the services.
The board also approved the following:
• Transferring $682,317 from the assigned unappropriated fund balance at the Department of Public Works to the equipment line to purchase a 50-ton truck mounted crane and replace three outdated fuel pump systems in East Meredith, Kelly Corners and Fishs Eddy. The crane will cost $555,747.
• Awarding $621,000 to Abscope Environmental Inc. to do the asbestos abatement for 30 properties in Sidney that were part of the flood buyout program.
• Setting a public hearing on Local Law 16 to authorize a county registry for domestic partners. The public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 26.
• Remembering former Andes Town Supervisor Walter Gladstone, who died Oct. 4.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
