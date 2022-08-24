The Delaware County Board of Supervisors delayed adopting a local law dubbed the False Alarm Reduction Act after concerns were raised by local fire department chiefs.
The local law was introduced during the July 27 meeting of the board by Emergency Services Director Steve Hood.
“Lack of maintenance for the alarms is a big cause of false alarms. The law will also form a registry for the alarms that go off and this will hold people accountable for their alarms,” Hood said during the meeting in July.
False alarms drain the resources of the sheriff, police officers and other first responders such as firefighters and emergency service workers, the text of the proposed law said, amount to a waste of taxpayer money and put the rest of the public at risk, especially those who may need actual assistance.
Prior to the Wednesday, Aug. 22, supervisors board meeting, there was a public hearing at which three people spoke.
Margaretville Fire Chief Nelson Delameter said his department responded to 52 activated fire alarms since January 2021 that were later proven to be false alarms. He said a majority of those calls have been to residences of second-home owners with security systems.
He said when fire departments are toned out at 2 or 3 a.m. they are concerned because they cannot see inside the house to see if there is anything wrong and they don’t want to beak down the door to investigate the call.
Bovina Fire Chief Kevin Brown, who also owns a security system installation business, said he was concerned because alarm companies were not contacted about the new law.
“Alarm companies hate them just as much as everyone else,” Brown said.
He said when an alarm goes off, the owner of the property is contacted about the alarm and “less than 5% make it to the 911 call center.”
Brown said he would like to see the law include a provision where a homeowner with a security system would have to put a lockbox on their house with a house key inside and the fire department would have a master key to the lockbox. That way, if an alarm sounded, the department wouldn’t have to break down the door to investigate, he said.
As an installer of security systems, he questioned section 6B, which said an alarm company has to get approval by the county Emergency Services Department to install security systems. The law also said homeowners would have to get a permit to install a security system at their home.
“My question is, what is the timeline for the permitting process?” he said.
Delameter, Brown and Margaretville Mayor John Hubbell also questioned why commercial businesses aren’t included in the law.
“The hospital, school and nursing home all have had false alarm calls,” Delameter said. “This doesn’t count burnt food or steam from showers, which means the alarms are working properly.”
Brown asked if the “state would be beholden to this law,” as “SUNY Delhi is the biggest culprit” of false alarms in the Delhi Fire Department coverage area.
The law said penalties for the first three false alarms would be $50 each, then the penalty fee would increase to $200 for the fourth and further false alarms. When operating an alarm without a permit, a warning would be issued to the homeowner on the first offense, then $100 for the second alarm and $200 for every subsequent alarm.
Delameter asked if any fines paid to the county could go into a dedicated fund for volunteer firefighter and EMS recruitment.
During the meeting, Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, brought the law up for a vote. Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield and Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente asked if the law could be tabled after listening to Delameter, Hubbell and Brown.
“It made me think of things,” Marshfield said. “We rent out the town hall on a regular basis and sometimes people burn food and set off the alarm.”
Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley, who is a past chief of the Roxbury Fire Department, said “We’re in the same boat as Margaretville. We have many vacation and second-home owners and many, many short-term rental properties in our district and have been called out for false alarms. These are concerning.”
Hinkley also favored tabling the proposed law to include some of the concerns the three audience members brought up.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold moved to table the law, it was seconded by Marshfield and passed.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
