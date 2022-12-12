The Delaware County Department of Social Services plans to renovate the former mental health building in Walton in order to offer services in the future.
The former mental health building at 1 Hospital Road is still owned by the county, and the Department of Social Services proposed renovating the building to “bring some services to Walton,” DSS Commissioner Sylvia L. Armanno said.
The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on two resolutions Wednesday, Dec. 14 authorizing the renovations at DSS South and authorizing using money in the 2022 budget to pay for the renovations.
Armanno said the renovations will help the agency, which “needs some space” so it will renovate the building and move some employees to the facility.
She said the building as it stands will need be refurbished to bring it up to code to house offices for a variety of services. “My idea at the moment is to move some case workers and establish programs,” she said. “It would reflect all the business we do in Delhi.”
Other programs that would be offered at “DSS South” include applying for services such as SNAP and “we hope to offer some of the parenting classes we do with Delaware Opportunities,” she said. “On the spot mental health,” may also be offered, she said.
She said the renovations and the move of some personnel will allow easier access for residents the western part of the county to use the services her agency provides.
“It will allow people living in Walton, Sidney, Deposit and Hancock to not have to travel so far to get services,” she said. “With the cost of gas, this will be very helpful.”
According to the resolution, the DSS South building “needs significant repairs to make it suitable for the needs of the Department of Social Services.”
Armanno said renovations are underway, and the interior renovations will be worked on during the winter months. The parking lot will also be repaired in the spring, she said.
According to the second proposed resolution, the cost of the renovations is expected to be $500,000. The resolution proposes taking the money from the following line items: $200,000 from personal services, $100,000 from legal expense, $100,000 from preventive-Delaware Opportunities, $40,000 from client transportation, and $60,000 from youth training programs.
The board is also expected to approve funding for a new homeless shelter in the village of Delhi. The expected cost of the new building is $600,000. A previous shelter building at 161 Main Street in Delhi was destroyed by fire Dec. 29, 2021.
