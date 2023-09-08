People walking by the Soldiers Monument on the Courthouse Square in Delhi have noticed some changes.
Part of the fence was removed and grass seed and straw cover ground that was recently dug up.
A consultant the county hired to make recommendations about fixing the 117-year-old monument took samples from the concrete under it to test the quality of the base, Delaware County Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Superintendent Pete Montgomery said. Once the test results come back, the consultant will make its recommendations, before work can start on the statue.
In June, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill, who is chair of the county’s Shared Services Committee, said the county was going to wait until the annual Fair on the Square events were over before it did the site work at the monument.
Clerk of the Board Penny Bishop said Biggs Consulting Engineering was hired to do the study of the monument. The firm is ifrom Saratoga Springs, and according to its website, the company “specializes in forensic engineering, masonry design and restoration.”
The county allocated $500,000 it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to fix the monument.
A history of the monument was provided by the Delaware County Historical Association.
The idea of a monument to honor the soldiers who died during the Civil War came about during the war. Not much was done until 1896, when Col. Robert P. Cormack, commander of the England Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, presented the matter of a Civil War monument before his comrades, the historical association said.
A committee was formed, and letters went out to other veteran organizations in the county. The drive resulted in $803.63 in money and pledges raised — far short of the cost of a suitable monument. About half of the cost was raised by pledges or donations, the rest would be collected by general tax of the county. Cormack died in 1903, before he could see the 49-foot-tall monument erected and dedicated.
According to an article in the Saturday, Sept. 22, 1906, Delaware Republican, Cormack’s daughter, Lillian Cormack Gordon, had the honor of pulling the rope attached to a shroud and uncovering the monument at the dedication ceremony Sept. 18, 1906. Also in attendance were more than 300 veterans of the Civil and Spanish American wars, along with Lt. Gov. M. Linn Bruce of Andes and Gov. Frank Wayland Higgins.
While the monument is dedicated to the memory of Civil War soldiers, dates on the monument — 1776, 1814-1845, 1861-1865 and 1898 — honor other veterans. The monument also lists the battles the Delaware County 144th Regiment fought in during the Civil War — Gettysburg, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Fort Sumter and Honey Hill.
