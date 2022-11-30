The Greater Area Delhi Chamber of Commerce opposes putting paid parking meters on Main Street and said Delaware County should do more to help the village.
The chamber sent a letter to Delhi Village Mayor Sridhar Samudrala and village trustees ahead of a scheduled public hearing about a recent parking study the village had commissioned over the summer.
“We were happy the study was completed,” chamber President Matthew Krzyston said.
He said the study showed there are enough parking spaces available in the village. The parking study said, “The existing 278 public parking spaces are sufficient to cover the general parking demand of the land uses within the study area with about a 35% occupancy rate.”
The parking study also included how much it would cost to install parking meters along Main Street and listed projected revenue from those parking meters. If the village installed kiosk parking meters, the cost to install would be $325,000, and the projected revenue would be $207,514 per year if the village did not sell parking permits to village residents, and $203,324 if the village did sell permits for $120, per year, the study said.
The letter questioned the parking study’s revenue projections of the parking meters. The letter also objected to making village residents buy parking permits, which “creates an unfair burden for the local taxpayer.”
Krzyston said chamber members held multiple meetings and came to the conclusion parking meters along Main Street would have a “detrimental impact to the downtown business district..” He said, “People value the esthetic appeal of the village. It’s one of the reasons why people come here. They see it as a welcoming atmosphere. Meters send the wrong message.”
Chamber members met several times to draft the letter and finished the letter over a Zoom call, he said. The chamber has more than 100 members with a portion of members’ businesses located along Main Street.
In addition, the letter said the study did “not project the impact that paid parking will have on local business. We believe that the ‘inconvenience factor’ — particularly for the elderly — is underestimated and that paid parking will discourage shoppers from stopping in Delhi.”
More “migration” to private lots will also occur if paid parking is set up along Main Street, the letter said. Krzyston said several businesses with private parking lots already deal with people parking in their parking lots, including the Delhi Telephone Company. “Businesses have been friendly so far,” he said. However, the businesses need parking for their employees, he said.
While the letter was opposed to parking meters along Main Street, it said the chamber wanted to help the village come up with other revenue sources and made three suggestions. The letter suggested reducing the parking limit in the downtown area and issue parking tickets, establishing Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreements with non-taxed entities and lobbying the Delaware County for a share of its sales tax revenue.
“We think the county could do more given Delhi is the county seat,” Krzyston said.
The letter said, “As the County seat, Delhi has involuntarily sacrificed a significant portion of its taxable downtown district for the benefit of Delaware County (e.g. administrative offices and all required parking, highway garage and equipment storage, county court, planning department, public health and associated parking lot, election bureau, youth bureau, senior citizen services, social service office, homeless shelters, etc.). Delhi deserves significant compensation for its significant contributions. ... Delaware is among the few counties in New York that shares NO portion of the sales tax revenue with local governments. As the State of New York now strips funding from all of small municipalities across Delaware County, we believe a concerted effort should be made to challenge our County Board of Supervisors on their revenue sharing policy.”
Krzyston encouraged members of the public to attend the public hearing Thursday, Dec. 1.
In a previous article Samudrala also encouraged the public to attend. “I want to present a solution for a problem and want to have the people come out and present their solutions,” he said.
The Delhi Village Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi’s auditorium at 2 Sheldon Drive in Delhi on Thursday, Dec. 1. The public hearing will start at 6 p.m.
