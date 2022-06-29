After an abbreviated 2021 season and a pandemic-induced hiatus before that, Delhi’s Fair on the Square series is back. The series, organized by the roughly 12-member Fair on the Square Committee, returns Friday, July 1.
According to the “Delhi’s Annual Fair on the Square” Facebook page, the series’ goal is “to provide fun-filled evenings for the entire family, with games, food, arts and crafts, activities, music and vendors selling locally grown or homemade items.”
Fair on the Square co-chair June Barriger said the event has remained true to its roots.
“This is our 49th semi-annual Fair on the Square, and it started out to bring family and friends together to enjoy summer evenings of fun in a very community-safe environment,” she said, noting that planning begins after Delhi’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We’ve got a couple different things going on and we’re testing the waters on a couple things … and we’re fortunate this year that we have five Fridays in July. We’re back after not being able to have it a couple years, and last year we only did every other Friday, so we just had three.” Next year’s series, she noted, will be expanded, to mark the 50th anniversary.
The series, Barriger said, is funded through vendor fees and tiered sponsorships, ranging from $25 to $750. Because of this, admission to Fair on the Square is always free, she said.
Friday’s events begin at 5:45 p.m., with the American Legion’s “Presentation of Colors,” and festivities will include performances by the Delaware County Community Band, the Bubble Man (Doug Rougeux), a bounce house, Off the Record with Eric Haight and a dusk fireworks display.
Barriger said the first and last Fridays of the series typically attract the largest crowds.
“We do know the first Friday will be huge, because there’s the fireworks shortly after 9,” she said, predicting about 750 attendees. “The first and last weeks are the biggest draws, because of the fireworks and the soap box derby on the 29th. Grown people create soap box cars and they come down the hill (of Court Street) … and we have the Irish band The Stoutmen that last week.”
The intervening weeks, Barriger noted, will include a mix of new attractions and returning favorites.
“On the 22nd, we have antique firetrucks coming and I believe Delhi Fire Department is setting up a parade from the college down to the square,” she said.
“Catskill Leatherheads Antique Firetrucks will have about five antique firetrucks on display. On the 15th, we have the Climb Time climbing wall. We have such great things and a real variety for all people to enjoy.
“And something new that we’re doing,” Barriger continued, “is a group is going to try an after dark movie on the square. So, after Fair on the Square shuts down, an organization is going to do two nights of movies and they’ve got the blow-up screen.” Movie showings are planned for July 15 and 29.
Barriger said food vendors, too, run the gamut.
“We have some returning every year, like the Delhi Fire Department selling their sausage, peppers and onions, and we have Health on Wheels, the food truck, and Ty’s Taco-ria will be there and we have a new one taking the main spot: Dana’s Hot Digity Dogs,” she said.
“The Grange Hall is doing a bake sale, and the first two Fridays we have the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary 190 out of Delhi doing a bake sale and raffle.”
Barriger said attendees also represent a mix.
“We get quite a wide draw, because a lot of the classes that graduated from the local schools try to do their weekends around Fair on the Square,” she said. “They’ll meet Friday night and do reunion activities on Saturday, so it is a mix and they come from all over the country.”
And community members, she said, are happy to see the series restored.
“The feedback has been fantastic,” Barriger said. “Everybody is looking forward to being able to come out and enjoy seeing friends and being out in the good weather with good food, good music and a sense of community. It’s a wholesome, family-oriented fun activity night. That’s the one thing you can say about Delhi: we’re very family-oriented. Neighbors are family, they’re not just neighbors.”
For more information or the full series schedule, find “Delhi’s Annual Fair on the Square” on Facebook.
