Delhi Village Mayor Sridhar Samudrala asked the Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee on Tuesday, July 19, for funds to improve Reservoir Park in the village.
Samudrala said the village has several parks, which are accessible to everyone, including the park at the old reservoir on Franklin Street.
Steele Brook, which flows through the park, recently had a $350,000 flood mitigation project completed on it by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, he said. The two agencies "removed a tremendous amount of debris from the brook," he said.
The access road to the park was also upgraded, as were some pathways, he said.
"It's a wonderful site," he said. "There are beautiful waterfalls."
Samudrala said he recently had friends visit from Virginia and they "spent the whole day down there. The waterfalls rival other falls in the state."
However, the park does have some problems, he said. While the DEP installed some railings, not enough railings were installed to make the park completely safe, he said. He proposed receiving $15,000 from the ARPA funds to install railings and fencing in the park.
Samudrala said he was going to ask the county for more money, so a footbridge could be installed farther down the path where a part of it had washed out during recent heavy rains, but did not include that with the total he requested. He said the footbridge would total between $50,000 and $70,000. The footbridge would connect the park to the village, he said.
Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said he walks his dogs along the path until the washed out area.
Hamden Town Supervisor and Committee Chair Wayne Marshfield asked Samudrala why the village wasn't using its own ARPA funds to pay for the project.
Samudrala said the village has "already used our ARPA" funds. "We lost $200,000 in SUNY aid from the state and we are using it to upgrade vehicles" for the police and department of public works.
He said the village is seeking an O'Connor Foundation grant to help pay for the fencing.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill told Samudrala he should talk to Rick Roberts at the Catskill Mountain Club or try the O'Connor Hospital which oversees the Complete Streets Project for funding. Merrill also said he might have a lead on a footbridge.
After Samudrala left, committee members said they wanted to see more plans about the improvements before committing any money toward the project.
