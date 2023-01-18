Delhi village residents and business owners, as well as the village’s mayor, asked members of Delaware County’s finance committee to consider giving the village host community benefit funds.
Mayor Sridhar Samudrala said 74% of village property is tax-exempt. Those properties include county office buildings, the county courthouse, SUNY Delhi, Delaware Academy, churches and other nonprofits, he said.
That means 26% of the properties pay for all of the village’s services, including police, street maintenance and parks, he said.
He asked if the county was willing to put some of its property back onto the tax roll, including land where a homeless shelter stood on Main Street. The county Department of Social Services plans to build two buildings on the Main Street lot, a homeless shelter and a parenting education center.
Three members of the Delhi community — Maya Boukai, Jessi Raber and Raegan Reed — also asked to attend the finance committee meeting and asked the committee to consider giving the village funds as a host community for the county seat.
“I’m the owner of Cardio Club and grew up here,” Reed said. Reed said she attended a public hearing about paid parking in the village of Delhi and it sparked her attention when Samudrala said “such a small amount of taxpayers pay for so much. There are so many properties off the tax roll.”
According to Reed, 24% of the land in the village is owned by the county and has an assessed value of $36,417,650. Those properties do not pay property taxes, which is estimated to be $610,314, she said. The numbers do not reflect the new DPW building on the corner of Main and Bridge streets nor the new buildings that will be built on Main Street, she said.
Raber said she was not asking the county to pay the full amount, but thought the county could pay half the amount, especially since the county has received a huge increase of sales tax in the past four years. The county received about $31 million in sales tax revenue in 2022, up $2 million from 2021.
Reed said Delaware County was one of eight counties in the state that does not share its sales tax revenue with its municipalities.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said the county does pay the village about $2,400 for the DSS property site along Main Street and asked if Raber, Reed and Boukai paid that much in village taxes. All three nodded their heads.
County Budget Director and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said it wasn’t a given the county would continue to see the same robust sales tax revenue as it had in the past four years. He said if the county seat, and its 500 employees, wasn’t in Delhi, he didn’t think the village would survive. “People go to Price Chopper,” he said. “They go to area businesses. As a supervisor this seems very selfish of you to ask for money.”
Merrill later apologized for using the word selfish, but said he wasn’t in favor of giving the village money. He said he was thinking of the 19 towns in the county.
“Everyone here is asking why everyone else in the county should help the village,” Raber said. “The county uses our services.”
She said if the $305,000 they were asking for was divided between the 40,000 residents of the county, it would be $6.77 more per person per year.
Marshfield said the county cannot go over the 2% tax cap or they’ll lose some state funding for DSS and probation. This year’s county tax increase was .9488%.
Dan Kennedy, who was standing in the hallway during the meeting approached the committee about placing the old Wickham property up for sale as he’d like to buy it for his business.
“When the county purchased the Wickham building it was as an emergency and it was verbally said it would be put back on the tax map,” Kennedy said. “Now, I hear it’s going to be torn down for a parking lot for the DPW building. I would love to buy it. It seems once the county gets a property, it’s gone. Please return some Main Street properties on the tax rolls.”
Franklin Town Supervisor Jeff Taggart thanked everyone for speaking at the meeting and said he was open to discussion. Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill also thanked people for the presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.