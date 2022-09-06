Local residents will be able to break bread together Sunday, Sept. 11, during the annual “The Delhi Dish-to-Pass” dinner at the Courthouse Square in Delhi.
"I love that it's just about neighbors getting to know each other," Ian Lamont, one of the organizers and a Delhi village trustee, said. "It's a time of just relaxing and enjoying each other's company."
Lamont said he knows several people who met for the first time during the first community dinner that was held in 2019 and have become friends. According to a media release, more than 90 people attended the dinner in 2019. Lamont said the dinner didn't take place in 2020 but was held in 2021. This year's dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m., the release said.
Lamont said the dinner is not a fundraiser of any sort. It's a potluck dinner and residents are asked to bring a dish to pass, their table service and a drink. He said in the past many residents have created dishes using vegetables from their gardens or from local farmers and the variety of the food items varies. People have brought homemade meatballs, fresh pastries, salads and desserts, he said.
"The food is of uncommonly high quality," he said. "People prepare their best-known dishes."
The table will be set up "down the sidewalk on the Courthouse Square," he said. "People can meander around and visit. Children can play in the yard and not have to worry about traffic." The Stoddard Hollow String Band will play bluegrass, folk and traditional music, Lamont said. The band's appearance is sponsored by the Delhi Clergy Association, the release said.
Lamont encourages people to sit by someone they don't know and strike up a conversation. "It's hard not to with one big table," he said.
"We're living in a pretty divisive time right now," he said, and said the dinner is a place for people to put their differences aside and meet their neighbors.
He said the meal is open to anyone who wishes to attend, and is not geared only to Delhi residents. He said residents of surrounding towns and second homeowners have eaten at the meal in the past.
The dinner was inspired by a similar event that has been held annually in Cooperstown for about a decade, the release said.
Updates and more information about the dinner can be found on The Delhi Dish to Pass page on Facebook.
