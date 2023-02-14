The village of Delhi's request for sales tax revenue and a host community benefit from Delaware County will still be discussed at the county level, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill said at the town board meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
The Village of Delhi Community Coalition and Delhi Mayor Sridhar Samudrala presented their concerns to the Delaware County's finance committee on Jan. 18.
During that meeting, Samudrala said only 26% of village residents and business owners pay property taxes, the other 74% of the village is tax exempt, including several buildings the county owns. He asked for some of the county-owned property to be put back on the tax roll.
Three members of the Delhi community — Maya Boukai, Jessi Raber and Raegan Reed — also attended the finance committee meeting and asked the committee to consider giving the village funds as a host community for the county seat, or consider sharing some of its sales tax revenue with the village.
The county responded with a letter signed by the members of the committee, including Tuthill. In the letter, which was posted to some Delhi-area Facebook group pages, the committee thanked the coalition and Samudrala for bringing their concerns up to the committee, but said it couldn't give any money to the village this year.
Tuthill said the 2023 budget had already been approved by the county, so the committee didn't want to commit any money to the village. "It's an odd situation and it's not getting better," he said. "I think people don't want to open Pandora's box by giving Delhi some money."
Delhi Councilman Matthew Krzyston said, "Pandora's box was opened when Walton got theirs." Walton receives a payment in lieu of taxes for housing the county's solid waste management facility.
Krzyston said since the county's Department of Social Services also pays a PILOT for the homeless shelter to the village of Delhi, PILOTs should be paid on other properties the county owns. "Why is it done on some and not others?" he asked. "If it is being considered, good. If not, it's not fair."
The letter said the committee "reviewed the impacts to the village as the County seat and although we concur the loss of tax base can be a burden on the local community we also see that there are many benefits afforded to the village. The County buildings bring over 500 employees into the village on a daily basis," and visitors conducting county business.
"This helps businesses, but not homeowners," said Krzyson, who is also the Greater Area Delhi Chamber of Commerce president. "It might bring in sales tax revenue to the county, but the county doesn't share it with its towns and villages."
Tuthill said the county will pass a resolution at its next board meeting asking the state to reinstate SUNY aid to the village. The village lost $200,000 in SUNY aid last year.
"I hope the state does reinstate SUNY aid," Krzyston said. "When you read the letter, the county boasts it brings in 500 employees. SUNY brings in 2,000. The county then said the state should pay their fair share, but not the county. That logic didn't sit well with me."
Tuthill said, "I will keep bringing it up. One person is a definite no, but others are open to discussion."
