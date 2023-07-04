Delhi's Fair on the Square will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a parade Friday, July 7.
The grand marshal is Wylla Rabeler, who helped organize the first Fair on the Square and is still a member of the committee, June Barriger, co-chair of the Fair on the Square planning committee, said.
The Fair began in 1973 when then-Mayor Eleanor Volante wanted a way to bring the community back together and raise funds after flooding caused heavy damage in 1972, Barriger said.
Line-up for Friday's parade will begin at 5 p.m. in the lower parking lot at SUNY Delhi. The parade will begin at 6 p.m., march up Main Street and end at Bridge Street. This year, the committee invites children and adults to decorate their bikes and ride them in the parade, Barriger said.
The fire trucks in the parade will sound their sirens in short blasts, she said. "We want to let people know sirens may be going off so they are not worried," she said. "Also to let parents of children that have noise sensitivity to know so they can bring headphones."
In addition to the parade, there will be live music from 5 to 6 p.m. by local artists, a color guard at 6 p.m., live music by the community band from 6 to 6:45, live music by Off the Record from 7 to 9 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Barriger said she has been a member of the committee for six years and the committee could always use more members to serve on its subcommittees.
The committee is made up of 14 individual volunteers and those from area organizations, including the Delhi EMS/Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Delhi Rotary, Delhi Masonic Lodge, and Delhi Women’s and Men’s Club, the online registration form for vendors said.
Held each Friday evening in July, the fair is a great place to see old friends of classmates, Barriger said. "The class of 1978 is meeting on July 7th," she said. "People come from all over. My son is coming up from Florida for the first night."
This year, there will be a map at the fair and people can put a push pin in to see the distance some people have traveled to visit the fair.
The committee is looking for people to submit photos from previous Fair on the Square events that they can post on its Facebook page. Photos, stating the year and what was happening, can be emailed to delhifots@gmail.com.
Barriger said her favorite part is "watching the reunions. I'm kind of a people person and I like seeing friends, classmates, families get back together. I love seeing the expressions on their faces. I love that people gather together at the Fair on the Square."
Vendors will set up around the Courthouse Square and there will be children's games. Vendors include nonprofits holding fundraisers and people selling crafts.
"It's a community," she said. "There is family fun for all ages."
The fair is held on the Courthouse Square in the village of Delhi every Friday evening in July from 5 to 9 p.m. Other weeks will include a petting zoo, Climb Time wall climbing, radio-controlled cars, food and a soapbox derby July 28, Barriger said.
