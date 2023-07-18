State Police announced the arrest of a Denver woman accused of forgery and possessing debit cards that didn't belong to her.
According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, troopers at the Margaretville barracks were dispatched to the NBT Bank in the village of Margaretville July 10, for a possible fraudulent check. Employees of the bank said Deanna Eignor, 21, came to the bank July 7 to cash a check that appeared suspicious.
Eignor was located July 15, walking near Mount Laurel Garden Apartments, Dembinska said. She was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. She was also found in possession of suspected drugs and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and had two different debit cards belonging to other people and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, for each debit card in her possession.
She was processed at the Margaretville barracks, issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to Middletown Town Court on July 27.
