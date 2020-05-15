Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.