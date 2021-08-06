Destructive lanternflies are spreading throughout state

The spotted lanternfly prefers to graze on trees, but isn’t above snacking on grape vines, apples, hops and other crops popular in Central New York.
If you see the invasive species, the best thing you can do is email a photo of it to state authorities, and then squish the bug out of existence, a Cornell University researcher said.
The first major infestation in New York took place in Staten Island this time last year but has since been seen in Rockland and Orange counties, and recently at a private property in Ithaca, according to a report from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
The department has people out inspecting the Ithaca property on almost a daily basis, said Alejandro Calixto, director of the New York State Integrated Pest Management program at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
“They are just trying to remove as many of those individuals as possible, trying to contain the outbreak in Ithaca,” Calixto said. “These insects have a preference for the tree of heaven, an introduced tree from Asia. So Ag and Markets has been removing some of those host plants and putting some traps to monitor the population.”
The insect can feed on probably between 80 and 120 different types of plants, including grape vines, apple trees, maple trees, walnut trees and hops fields.
New York state is the second-largest apple producer in the country, producing close to 30 million bushels annually, Cornell University reported. The state’s $6.6 billion wine industry could be heavily affected if spotted lanternflies find the vineyards.
“That’s one of our main concerns,” Calixto said. “Once these insects reach some of the grape production areas, there’s going to be a big impact.”
Calixto has traveled across the state training agricultural workers how to identify the spotted lanternfly in all its stages of life — including searching for the eggs.
“Early detection is important — if you can detect that insect in its earliest stages, then we can contain the spread in those ranges,” Calixto said. “Eggs start hatching around April, and you don’t tend to see them during the early stages, not until they turn a brilliant red color when they’re older.”
July is usually when the spotted lanternflies reach stage four of their life cycle, turning a bright shade of red that is noticeable on tree trunks. By August, the nymphs have become adults: about 1 inch long and a half-inch wide at rest, and are moth-like in shape when their wings are spread. The wings are a beige or gray at the top, and bright red at the bottom, covered in black spots with one white stripe in the middle.
“This is a very critical period between August and October,” Calixto said. “It’s important to stay on the lookout for egg masses because they can be difficult to see as they resemble tree bark and can be easily transported on vehicles.”
The nymphs and adults have special beaked mouthparts that help drill into plants and suck the sap, causing damage that makes plants susceptible to other bugs and diseases.
While the spotted lanternfly feasts, it excretes a sticky fluid called honeydew, which attracts other insects and can become a breeding ground for sooty mold, according to New York State Integrated Pest Management.
“This is not only an agricultural problem, but it’s also a community problem because the insects are going to move into more urban areas where there is a large amount of these tree of heaven plants across the state,” Calixto said. “If people see the insect, we are encouraging them to take a picture to send the Department of Ag and Markets, so inspectors can verify the picture and send someone to the area.”
