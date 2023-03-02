Approximately one in ten, or about 800,000, New York households experienced food insecurity at some point between 2019 and 2021, according to a report from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
According to a media release from DiNapoli’s office, the report found that the number of households facing food insecurity declined during the COVID-19 pandemic due to federal relief programs and the expansion of federal food assistance programs. DiNapoli raised the concern that food insecurity may grow as federal benefits lapse. N
This is the second report from DiNapoli’s office examining issues impacting New Yorkers in need. His first report examined poverty trends, the release said.
“Federal aid helped New Yorkers put food on the table during the pandemic, but some relief programs are ending as inflation and other pressures are pushing household budgets to their limit,” DiNapoli said. “With all the challenges people are facing during these difficult times, we should ensure New Yorkers don’t go hungry. Our nation’s nutrition programs should be expanded to help those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.”
A household suffers from food insecurity when it cannot, at times, access adequate food for everyone in the home due to a lack of resources, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA reported 32.1% of households with annual incomes below the official poverty line were food insecure in 2021. National rates of food insecurity were highest for households headed by single mothers at 24.3%, as well as households headed by African Americans (19.8%) and Hispanics (16.2%) in 2021.
For the 2019-2021 period, New York’s rate of food insecurity was 10.3%, slightly lower than the U.S. average of 10.4%. New York’s rate of food insecurity is 4.1 percentage points lower than the peak of 14.4% reported in the 2012-2014 period. Food insecurity in New York, and nationally, continued trending downward even through the COVID pandemic due to federal policy actions.
However, DiNapoli warned the downward trend may be abating as federal relief programs lapse and food prices continue to rise.
U.S. Census survey data indicate a growing number of New Yorkers are reporting they sometimes or often did not have enough food to eat (“food insufficiency”). In the summer of 2021, 7.3% of New Yorkers reported food insufficiency, with higher rates in households with children. By November 2022, food insufficiency grew to 10.8% of New Yorkers and rates for households with children increased to 13.4%.
DiNapoli’s report recommends:
• Renew the Federal Child Tax Credit Expansion. Recipients of the federal enhanced Child Tax Credit reported greater declines in food insecurity than non-recipients, underscoring the interrelatedness of social safety net policies.
• Implement the White House Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The White House has a goal of cutting food insecurity by half and virtually eliminating the number of U.S. households experiencing hunger by 2030. The strategy calls for efforts to improve food access and affordability, ease access to benefits, prioritize nutrition and strengthen federal assistance programs.
• Expand SNAP and WIC. The federal government should extend temporary benefits for SNAP, WIC and school meal programs until inflation’s impact on food costs subsides and raise the eligibility levels for SNAP and WIC to at least 200% of the federal poverty level.
• Improve Outreach and Access. State agencies should conduct outreach to increase participation in SNAP and WIC and make it easier to apply and recertify.
• Promote State Nutritional Programs. Support for programs such as Nourish New York, which connects New York agricultural products with food banks, should be continued.
• Pursue Innovative Approaches. The state and federal government should address the factors that contribute to food and nutrition insecurity, including expansion of medically tailored meals provided by Medicaid, subsidizing the costs of online food delivery, and incentives to bring grocery stores and healthy food to food deserts.
