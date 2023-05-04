More than 600 dogs will compete in the Del-Otse-Nango Kennel Club’s first FastCAT race at Fortin Park in Oneonta from Friday through Sunday.
The American Kennel Club Fast Coursing Ability Test is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time chasing a lure, the AKC website said.
“It’s become very popular event with the AKC so we decided to hold one,” Del-Otse-Nango Kennel Club member Char Carentz said. The race will begin at 8 a.m. each day and will include 200 dogs per day competing, she said.
It’s interesting to watch all the dogs compete, whether it’s a little dog or a big dog, Carentz said.
Del-Otse-Nango Kennel Club member Beth Adams said dogs of all shapes and sizes, from Chihuahuas to Great Danes, will compete. The competition is open to purebred and mixed-breed dogs.
The dogs are timed, and “smaller dogs get twice the number of points than big dogs,” Carentz said.
She said smaller dogs receive handicaps. The height of the dog is measured at the highest point of the dog’s withers. Dogs under 12” tall receive two times the number of points, between 12” and 18” tall receive 1.5 times the number of points and dogs taller than 18” receive the points they earn, she said. The time it takes a dog to run the 100 yards is converted into miles per hour and then multiplied by the handicap to determine the number of points it receives at the competition.
Competing dogs accumulate points to earn ribbons. “One-hundred-fifty points get a BCAT ribbon, 500 points a DCAT ribbon and 1,000 points an FCAT ribbon,” she said.
Carentz said her dogs — bearded collies and flat coat retrievers — saw other dogs compete and they wanted to do it, too. “It’s a fun, fun sport,” she said. “I like to do anything with my dogs and it makes me happy because they love it. They get to run and have fun.”
Fellow competitor Darlene Ereaux agreed. “It’s really fun to watch,” she said. “They run so fast sometimes their feet aren’t hitting the ground.”
Ereaux, of Brownstown, Michigan, is visiting Carentz with her three competing dogs — bearded collies and flat coat retrievers — and is excited to see them race this weekend. “Our bearded collies have long hair and it’s great to see their hair flying in the air when they run.”
Ereaux said she travels around the country to enter her dogs into different races. She said she found out her dogs wanted to race while she visited another race with one of them and it wanted to run, too.
Carentz said the competition is open to the public. “You will love it,” she said.
