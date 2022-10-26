The Downsville Central School District was one of nearly 400 districts nationwide to receive grant money to buy an electric bus, the Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The district will receive $395,000 through the Environmental Protection Act’s Clean School Bus Program to purchase an electric bus and eligible infrastructure, a media release said.
Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Seattle, Washington, to make the announcement, the release said.
According to the release, the investment will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs, the release said.
In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program, the release said.
Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million.
The agency selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric, the release said. School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.
Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure, the release said. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure.
EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.
These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the release said. EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include an ambitious grant competition.
Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates – and those that did not apply this funding cycle – to participate in future rounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.