Downsville Central School District residents approved two building project propositions Thursday, Dec. 15.
The first proposition passed 42 to 6, Superintendent Robert Rhinehart said. “The passage of proposition 1 will allow the district to continue the first phase of the window project with an anticipated completion date of late February,” he said.
The first proposition will use $396,000 from a capital reserve fund to repair the lintels, masonry and bluestone sills and complete some asbestos abatement, the school’s newsletter said.
The second proposition passed 38-10, Rhinehart said. “The passage of proposition 2 will allow the district to begin the competitive bidding process for replacement of the remaining windows with an anticipated start date of summer 2023,” he said.
The second proposition will use of $604,000 from capital reserve and $200,000 from the general fund’s unappropriated fund balance to replace the remaining 25% of the windows, the newsletter said.
District voters approved a building project in 2018 to replace all the windows in the school and complete other projects, including asbestos removal from 10 classrooms, replacing floors and ceilings, lighting, teaching walls, cabinetry and exterior doors, masonry restoration, upgrading water heaters and water softeners and constructing a greenhouse, a newsletter about the project said.
However, the bids for the project came in too high and the window replacement and generator for the bus garage were scrapped.
The district received funding from the American Rescue Plan in 2021, and worked with architects, engineers, and construction managers to receive approval from the state Education Department to replace windows on the building. The district used $1,049,000 in federal funding, $336,448.35 that was left over from the capital project and $200,000 from the general fund totaled $1,585,448.35 to be spent on window replacement, the newsletter said. That amount allowed the district to replace 75% of the windows in the building.
Rhinehart said the passage of the two propositions will allow the district to replace the 69 windows that haven’t been replaced yet.
“The district is very appreciative of the support that we continue to receive from the community,” he said.
