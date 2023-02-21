Several downtown business owners voiced their opposition to paid parking and rebuilding a smaller parking garage instead of refurbishing the current garage, during Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.
“Two weeks ago, the city of Oneonta staff proposed a plan that includes demolishing and rebuilding our parking garage,” Bryan Shaughnessy said. “The new parking garage would be much smaller, resulting in a significant loss in downtown parking. In addition, as part of the plan, it was proposed that metered or paid parking be introduced to downtown. This was all unwelcome news to downtown stakeholders.”
During the Feb. 7 meeting, Liz Colvin, project manager, and Sean Beachy, architect, at Wendel Companies, gave an overview to council members of their work over the past seven months. In the overview, they said it would cost the city $16.8 million to rehabilitate the parking garage. It would cost $7.8 million to demolish and build a new two-story garage, Colvin said. The current parking garage is three stories.
Shaughnessy asked if the “city fully evaluated all current and future parking needs? What about all the events downtown and at Foothills that demand large numbers of parking spaces for short periods of time? In addition, most of the buildings on Main Street have limited parking of their own and rely heavily on public parking.”
He also said the reduction of parking would “discourage new investment.”
Theresa Cyzeski, owner of Theresa’s Emporium, agreed. “Shops on Main Street innately do not have the same level of access as the shops within the Southside Mall,” she said. “The further elimination of 200 parking spots would be devastating to the current businesses.”
Cyzeski also said the city hasn’t included the new residents from the Dietz Street project, the new Springbrook apartments, graduation weekends and other events in their statistics.
Cyzeski said she was also against paid parking. “Oneonta does not have the population, level of tourism or economic structure to make metered parking effective for small business owners. As a small business owner, I can confidently say my business depends on locals, tourists and college traffic to be viable. Metered parking will all but eliminate both local and college traffic.”
She also said the city should learn from its past when it had metered parking at the Westcott and Dietz Street parking lots.
Jim Tomaino said he was against the parking fees as they would hurt downtown businesses. Sophie Richardson asked several questions about the parking garage project and the parking ad hoc commission that was recently formed.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said the plans can be found on the city’s website and the minutes of the parking commission can be found on the all4oneonta.com website.
During its Tuesday, Feb. 21, meeting, the Oneonta Common Council also discussed expanding the university zone.
Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly explained what the changes were between the current districts and the new districts along West, High, Franklin, Cherry, Clinton and Center streets and near SUNY Oneonta.
Yerly said the biggest change was removing the MU-2 zone and making them part of a university zone. The university zone was then broken down into three subsections. University Transect 1 encompasses buildings along Clinton Street and along West Street from the north of Franklin Street to Center Street. University Transect 2 encompasses buildings along West Street from Chestnut Street to Franklin Street. University Transect 3 encompasses all of Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta and Hillside Commons apartments.
Yerly said other changes include what is and isn’t allowed to be built in a university zone, and allowing short-term rentals in the zone.
Members of the council had concerns about how much a multi-unit apartment could designate as short-term housing given the city’s housing shortage. The proposed draft would allow 75% of a property to be used as short-term housing.
Council members wanted to see that figure decreased.
“As a renter in the city myself, I am concerned about this,” Luke Murphy, D-First Ward said.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, agreed, “I would hate to see people pushed out so property owners can have short-term rentals.”
