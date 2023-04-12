Fire departments from three counties responded to a brush fire along the border of Otsego and Schoharie counties Wednesday afternoon, April 12.
The smoke from numerous fires could be seen for miles along Interstate 88 and state Route 7. State Route 7 was closed to allow emergency vehicles access to the road. There were several spots of smoke headed up a hill and along the railroad tracks.
Schoharie County Emergency Services set up its command post in the parking lot of Christian Community of Faith church along state Route 7, while Otsego County set up at the East Worcester Fire Department.
Fire departments battled several blazes along the railroad tracks and along state Route 7, Winegard, West Richmondville, Birch Hollow and Boughton roads. The dry weather and windy conditions quickly spread the fire up the hill and several small fires broke out for fire fighters to extinguish.
Schoharie County Undersheriff Bruce Baker said 15 of the 17 Schoharie County fire departments responded to the brush fire and the Gallupville and Blenheim fire departments were on standby. The Cobleskill, Richmondville and Schoharie County EMS also responded.
Several fire departments from Otsego County, the Milford EMS and three fire departments from Delaware County responded to the East Worcester firehouse to assist with the brush fire call.
In addition to the fire departments, forest rangers, the Otsego and Schoharie county fire coordinators, the state fire investigators and state Division of Homeland Security responded to the fire to help coordinate the attack.
The cause of the fire was officially under investigation, Baker said.
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation's fire danger map, the whole area is in a high fire danger.
According to the website, a high fire danger means: "All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small."
There is also a burn ban in effect until May 14.
The fire departments were still on the scene of the fire as of press time.
