Delaware County will soon have a unique children’s book store.
The Dragon Wagon Book Bus will debut at the Cannon Free Library in Delhi Tuesday, June 20, for children who sign up for the library’s summer reading program, children’s book author Tracey West said.
West, who has written approximately 200 books in her 30-year-career, said she got the idea to start the mobile bookstore after a conversation with a librarian in Margaretville. She said the librarian complained there was no place in the area to take children to go to buy books unless they drove to Kingston or Oneonta. “She said we should open our own bookstore,” West said. Her husband, Bill Hancock repairs sewing machines. “He has his business career and I have mine,” she said. “We didn’t think we’d have time.”
West and her husband inherited a 1979 Dodge B300 school bus from John Voegeli, she said. “We decided if we can’t do a brick and mortar store we could do a bookmobile store instead. We didn’t hesitate.”
The bus is going though extensive repairs, Hancock said. It received a new engine and body work. The bus will be dedicated to “Papa John” Voegeli, he said. It was painted purple and green and it will receive dragon decals that were drawn by West’s niece Lauren Schmitz along both sides. West is known for her Dragon Masters book series and said three dragon decals will be situated on the bus for children to take selfies with. “There’s going to be a whole shelf with books about dragons,” she said. “Even if you don’t like dragons, you will find a book you’ll like.”
West said the mobile bookstore will have every kind of children’s book from board books, picture, non-fiction, fiction, graphic novels and young adult books. “Studies show kids read more when they choose their own books to read,” she said. “We wanted to make books more accessible to kids to promote literacy and reading.”
Hancock said the store will be set up outside the bus and there will be an awning attached to the bus for protection.
The books on the bus have all been released during the past two to three years and come from 13 different publishers, she said. “Bill and I are in the Delhi Rotary Club,” she said. The club had a summer reading program and she learned what kids wanted to read. “We knew we had to have ‘Little Blue Truck’ on the bus,” she said. She talked to owners of a book store in Massachusetts to find out what teenagers are reading to make sure those books are available on the bus too.
“The books are all inclusive,” she said. Some books for sale have been banned in other states for “telling about kids living their lives,” she said. Those lives include books about the LGBTQIA+ community, she said. Books about Black history are also for sale.
West said in a media release part of the reason she and her husband started the Dragon Wagon was to combat the book banning that’s happening. “It’s so disturbing; it’s preventing kids from seeing themselves in books, or learning about others who are different,” she said in the release. “And both of those things are important. Books can change lives. Books can comfort you, be your friend when you’re lonely. They can open your mind to new ideas and help you become an empathetic person by reading about others’ experiences.”
Every child who visits the Dragon Wagon will receive one free book and a bookmark and sticker while supplies last, she said. In addition to the free book, visitors will be able to purchase new books. Some of the books for sale were written by West and her friends, she said.
West said they have scheduled four events the first year of the Dragon Wagon. The store will be at the Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm Street in Delhi from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, for anyone who registers to participate in the library’s summer reading program. The William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton on Saturday, June 24, time to be determined for anyone who registers to participate in the library’s summer reading program. At Dirty Girl Farm at 114 Delaware Avenue in Andes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for Andes Community Day. At the village park in Margaretville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, for the annual Margaretville Cauliflower Festival.
To learn more about The Dragon Wagon, visit dragonwagonbookbus.com.
