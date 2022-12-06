The drivers and the victim killed in the two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus Monday have been identified by the State Police.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station responded to the accident at about 11 a.m. Dec. 5, along state Route 8 in the town of Columbus.
A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor trailer and a van were both traveling south on state Route 8, the release said. The driver of the tractor trailer was making a right turn onto County Route 25 when the van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.
The passenger inthe van was identified as Jasmine R. Morrison, 22, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said. The driver of the van was identified as Tyler G. Stewart, 24. He was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and did not appear to have life threatening injuries, the release said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Chad A. Alishaukas, 38, of Sherburne, and did not report any injuries, he said.
