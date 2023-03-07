Oneonta City Mayor Mark Drnek gave his State of the City address during the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
Drnek talked about his goals for the next year and what he has accomplished during his first year while he thanked members of the city staff for their help.
“On behalf of the City of Oneonta, I thank you for a year of accomplishment,” he said. “You are the best people to be working with in this moment. This is a marker in the history of Oneonta. As you look at the timeline of this city, I don’t think there can be any doubt that we are at a pivotal juncture. This is a light-switch moment. We are poised to add jobs, and job creators.”
Drnek said one of his accomplishments is recruiting residents to help the city.
“I am so proud to tell you that my ‘call to action’ has brought over 150 of our neighbors to the table to discuss ideas and create proposals to spur the debate, and the action of city boards, commissions, committees and the common council,” he said. “I’m confident that their continuing volunteered efforts will provide the energy and capacity to change the fortunes of our city.”
Drnek’s goal is to bring 1,000 new or returning residents to Oneonta and he has started marketing Oneonta through the work of six interns, four of whom were in attendance for his speech. The group is working on a podcast titled, “The Hill City Gambit,” to highlight the advantages of Oneonta, he said.
“I think local folks will like it, but with promotion and a QR code in our materials it will be an additional hook, one more reason to pay attention to Oneonta, if you’re not,” he said. “The first of podcasts will drop in late-April. They are going to be a lot of fun but they will also convey some tension, and hopefully gain some audience because of that, with the question ‘Will Oneonta be successful in its recruitment?’ Tune in.”
He said the new residents will feel a sense of community not felt in a while.
“Through this effort, we expect that they will form a bond like that of railroad workers a hundred years ago,” he said. “But the thread that will bind them won’t be working at the D&H, it will be their status as returning newcomers.”
He said the new Welcome Wagon Committee is planning a reception for newcomers in mid-April.
However, the city does have its share of problems that Drnek touched on during his speech, including housing.
“If there aren’t affordable housing options, both our recruitment and retention efforts will fail,” he said. “There are demographic shifts underway and they present a silver lining to an otherwise dark cloud. This is a fact. The future will be increasingly less financially attractive for investors in student housing. “That’s a message that we must delicately but persuasively impart to our current student landlords, as well as those who continue to look at the Oneonta housing market as an investment opportunity. and we need to make sure that baseball rentals don’t simply replace student housing in the city.”
He said Center City should be allowed to become a neighborhood like the Sixth Ward.
“Our Housing Commission is actively strategizing ways to improve our neighborhoods, find and promote developable parcels, maximize use of our upper floors, determine options for senior housing and support for those aging in place,” he said.
He also touched on the homelessness issue.
“We have a growing population of untethered, unsheltered, sometimes mentally ill, or drug dependent souls,” he said. “You’ll see them wandering Main Street, Chestnut Street, and Southside. Ensuring their wellness is our responsibility as a caring community.”
He said Chief Christopher Witzenburg and the city are working on an educational campaign for the downtown community so it can be informed about the issue and when authorities should be called.
He called for more entertainment venues in the city, including along Main and Market streets in Muller Plaza and eventually at the Oneonta Theater.
“Our embrace of the challenge,” he said, “and our success in its address will be a turning point in the history of our city. The state of our city is strong. Our future will be bright. We will flip this light switch. Because working together, there is nothing that we can’t do.”
