Finding a missing child or assessing a situation before police or firefighters are sent into an emergency are some applications a new county-owned drone could be used for at the Delaware County Fair.
Delaware County 911 Coordinator Mark Rossley spent about 20 minutes Tuesday, Aug. 15, demonstrating to elected officials and Delaware Valley Agricultural Society members inside the Antique Engine building how the drone owned by the county could help in those situations.
Rossley said employees at six different county agencies recently went through training to learn what the two new drones owned by the county offer. Each county employee who wants to be a drone pilot must pass a pilot’s license test issued by the Federal Aviation Administration and the county must adhere to other FFA rules.
He said the drone he was operating has an infrared camera, a thermal imaging camera and can be switched to night vision. He switched between the different cameras while the audience watched what the drone saw on the fairgrounds on a big smart screen.
Rossley also demonstrated how good the zoom lens was. While the drone hovered over the fairgrounds, he trained the camera lens to zoom onto West Street in the village of Walton and people could read the Ace Hardware sign on the screen. He said the drones have a line of sight of one mile.
He said the drone can fly up to a mile away and still be controlled from the ground.
In a previous Daily Star article about the county’s drone program, Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said the camera has a high definition 4k optical zoom lens.
“Instead of sending in first responders to a propane leak or a dangerous person, we can use the drone to get a better understanding of the situation before sending them in,” he said.
In addition to assessing the previous emergency situations mentioned, the drone could be used to find missing persons using a heat trace feature, he said. This feature is especially useful along riverbanks, in wooded areas and in fields.
Once the drone finds the missing person, first responders can be directed toward the individual, which could save time, personnel and effort, he said.
