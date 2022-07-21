WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present a timeless performance by Rachael Price and Vilray Blair Bolles at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
According to a media release, Price, frontwoman of the hit multi-genre band Lake Street Dive, and her partner, singer/guitarist Bolles, sing intimate arrangements of forgotten treasures, interspersed with original minimalist original works that evoke the Golden Age of radio. The duo’s shared affinity for Jazz Age musicals, Tin Pan Alley music, and other songs from the ‘30s through ‘50s informs their vibrant arrangements, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Advance tickets for the indoor performance with limited seating are recommended. Visit westkc.org to purchase advance tickets at $40 for WKC members or $44. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday, July 23. Walk-ups are welcome if space permits. The box office will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Masks and/or social distancing are encouraged.
Picnickers are welcome. The Tulip and The Rose will sell food on-site, starting at 3 p.m.
The West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org or call 607- 278-5454 for more information.
