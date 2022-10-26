The Boards of Election in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties have announced early voting will begin in the state Saturday, Oct. 29.
Chenango County registered voters can vote early at the Chenango County Board of Elections at 5 Court Street in Norwich. Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, 30, 31, Nov. 2, 4, 5, and 6, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, and 3.
Delaware County registered voters can vote early at the Board of Elections Office at 3 Gallant Avenue in Delhi. Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 5, and 6, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 3, and 4. The Board of Elections Office is accessible to voters with disabilities.
Otsego County registered voters can vote early at either Foothills Performing Arts Center at 24 Market Street in Oneonta or the Otsego County Board of Elections at 140 County Highway 33W in Cooperstown. Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, 30, 31, Nov. 2, 4, 5, and 6, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, and 3.
Voters requiring an absentee ballot may apply in person at the Board of Elections through Nov. 7. Normal office hours are from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Otsego County is also offering the following extended office hours for absentee voting: from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29, through 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, and 3, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Absentee applications, sample ballots, polling place lists, and other information are available on the Otsego County Board of Elections website: www.voteotsego.com.
If a voter casts a ballot during early voting the voter will not be allowed to vote on election day or on a subsequent voting day of early voting. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, at town polling places.
Schoharie County registered voters can vote early at the Board of Election office, third floor, Suite 300 at 284 Main Street in Schoharie, or the Cobleskill Community Library at 110 Union Street in Cobleskill. Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 30, Nov. 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, and Nov. 3.
The following offices will be on the ballot in November: governor, lt. governor, attorney general, comptroller, U.S. Senator, member of Congress, Chenango, Delaware and Schoharie County Court judges, Chenango County Treasurer, Otsego County Sheriff, Otsego County Coroner, state senator, state assembly member and several local town races.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.