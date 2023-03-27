The Stamford NY Business Alliance will hold its first live Earth Day 5K race and festival April 22.
Heather Clark, an organizer of the race and member of the alliance, said the organization held virtual races during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the date falling on April 22, which is also Earth Day, the committee envisioned a that a festival should also be held,” Clark said.
The 5K will begin and end at the Stamford Village Pool parking lot. According to a map, the route will take runners along South Street, the Catskills Rail Trail, Beaver, Prospect North and South Delaware streets, Buntline Drive and Railroad Avenue. The 5K race will begin at 9:45 a.m. The Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown will provide official race times, she said, and Chobani and Stewart’s Shop will provide yogurt and chocolate milk respectfully.
Prior to the 5K race, there will be a one-mile fun run for children at 9 a.m., Clark said. Along the route, kids can look for fairies, fireflies, rock painting and plant identification, she said. The route begins and ends at the village pool and goes along part of the Catskills Rail Trail.
To register for either race, visit https://tinyurl.com/yuva22vp/. Children younger than 11 have free registration, while students and seniors are $15 and adults are $30, Clark said. In addition to a T-shirt, registrants will receive a packet of seeds and a seedling.
Clark said Certified Personal Trainer Ehren Curbelo of Essential Fitness has donated her time to train people prior to the 5K. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/v3xdjmra/.
Clark said children can run in the 5K if they want to, but there will be several activities for children to do while their parents run the race. They will be able to paint rocks, which will be placed around the village for people to find, learn about the environment and listen to a live music performance by Bobby Curious. If it’s raining, the activities will be held inside the Churchill Gym, she said.
Following the race, there will be an Earth Day festival. Clark said there will be several booths near the pool, including seedlings from the Department of Environmental Conservation and a program by the Roxbury Arts Group.
Businesses throughout the village will also offer specials that day. “We couldn’t do it without our business sponsors,” Clark said. “I invite everyone to see what Stamford has to offer.”
Prior to the race, the alliance will sponsor two cleanup afternoons around the village. People are asked to meet at Catskills Junction on 28 Railroad Avenue at 4 p.m. on April 6 and 13, a Facebook post said.
