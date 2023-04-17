An Earth Day Extravaganza will be held at Birdsong Farm Community Garden in Delhi on Saturday, April 22.
The free event will be held rain or shine and will feature speakers, displays, a nature walk and hands-on activities. It will be held in conjunction with the weekly farmers’ market, a media release said. According to a Facebook post, the farmers’ market includes local produce, maple products, local meats, honey, cider, crafts and baked goods.
Catskill Forest Association Education Forester Zahra Bellucci will lead a nature walk at 10 a.m. She will also show attendees how to identify trees using buds, twigs, needles and bark at 11 a.m.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Horticulture Educator Carla Crim will give a presentation at noon titled “Gardening in Tune with Nature.” Crim oversees the community gardens at Birdsong Farm and will give garden tours at 2 p.m. with Delaware County Master Gardener volunteers.
Town of Delhi residents will be able to learn more about Delhi’s Homegrown National Park Initiative from members of the group. The initiative began two years ago and encourages Delhi residents to plant native plants in their yard instead of growing grass, as it promotes biodiversity. Delhi residents will also be able to get some native plants.
John Thompson, Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership director at the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, will give a presentation titled “Invasives on the Move!” at 1 p.m.
“I will highlight those species on the horizon that are moving into our region and species we may be moving with knowing it,” he said. “I’d like to give people the tools to be able to identify these species, learn to report them, and learn how not to move them.”
Thompson said he would talk about the following invasive species: beech leaf disease, spotted lanternfly, tree-of-heaven, jumping worms and hardy kiwi. He said beech leaf disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012 and has spread to the East coast. Spotted lanternfly has moved from eastern Pennsylvania and feeds on 70 different species of plants, including grapes, which threatens the state’s vineyards, and “produces a sugary honeydew that rains down from trees and promotes the growth of sooty mold,” he said. Tree-of-heaven is an invasive tree that hosts spotted lanternfly, he said.
“We’d like more people to report tree-of-heaven, those are good trees to target for spotted lanternfly traps,” he said. Thompson said during his talk he will hand out information about each species he discusses.
In addition, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be environmental displays hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension, Catskill Forest Association and Delhi’s Homegrown National Park Initiative, Birdsong beekeeper and Master Gardener Wendy Buemi will have a beekeeping exhibit, people will be able to make and take a nature craft and there will be music by Ron Richards.
Birdsong Farm is at 38480 state Route 10 in the town of Delhi.
