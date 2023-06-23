The East Branch Fire Department will celebrate its 100th anniversary Friday and Saturday during its annual Firemen’s Field Days.
The department was founded March 1, 1923, Kailey Brock, fire department secretary/treasurer, said. The department had one fire truck when it began, she said, and now has seven fire-fighting apparatuses.
Brock, a third generation volunteer firefighter, said she joined the department at age 16 because of her family’s involvement in the department. “It runs in my blood,” she said. “I’ve always been around it,” and likes being able to go on calls to help people.
Her father, Rod Keesler, has been chief for 37 years. Keesler, who joined the department in 1980, said his father, Glenn “Coop” Keesler Sr., was also chief of the department.
“I’ve always had an interest in it,” he said. “As a member of the fire department we get to help others.”
As chief, he has set goals he wants the department to accomplish. He said the equipment is doing well and there are 30 members on the department. “Some or more active than others,” he said, and they are looking for more volunteers.
If anyone wants to volunteer, they can ask anyone on the department for a form to fill out, he said. State law requires a background check be performed on anyone who wants to be a volunteer firefighter.
The biggest fire he remembers is at the old railroad depot. However, he wanted to emphasize all of the good the fire department does for the community.
The department held a fundraiser for a family of a 3-year-old girl who has cancer last month and raised $15,000 for the family, he said.
“We have nice hamlet here,” he said.
The department will celebrate its 100th anniversary June 30, and July 1, during its annual Firemen’s Field Days. The two days are the department’s biggest fundraiser, and the event has been held for 54 years, Brock, said.
It started at the old schoolhouse, but expanded to Humble Park along of O & W Road, Keesler said.
Brock said the department ordered special shirts and mugs to sell, bought banners, asked more fire departments to be in the annual parade Saturday night and invested more money for a bigger fireworks display.
“It’s looking like it will be a nice parade,” Brock said. The parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday and the route will be from the firehouse to the park.
The department spent $14,000 on fireworks this year, Keesler said. Normally, the departments spends $10,000.
In addition to fireworks both nights, there will be a softball tournament, live bands performing, all kinds of different food for sale, bounce houses, games, face painting and vendors.
Hours for the festival are 5 to 11 p.m. June 30, and from noon to 11 p.m., July 1.
