People driving electric vehicles along Interstate 86/Route 17 have a new place to charge their vehicles.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, the largest open-access electric vehicle fast charging hub in the Southern Tier region has opened in Hancock. The New York Power Authority developed the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall at 661 West Main Street in Hancock in partnership with Tesla, a short distance away from the Route 17 exit, a media release said. It is also adjacent to Hancock Hounds Dog Park, where EV drivers can walk their dogs while their cars are charging.
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who represented Hancock when he served in the U.S. House of Representatives, made the announcement on behalf of Gov. Hochul in Hancock with NYPA Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll and Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold.
"Hancock is an innovative community and they have embraced a clean energy future by installing this charging bank in a centrally located area where residents or those passing through can conveniently charge electric vehicles," Delgado said in the release. "When I represented Hancock at the federal level, it was an honor to work in partnership to build a more sustainable future. Today, as Lieutenant Governor, I couldn't be more proud of the town's commitment to a cleaner environment and a clean energy economy."
Hancock partnered with NYPA, which has 118 ports at 31 sites across the state, to build the chargers through the EVolve NY program, coordinating its efforts with Hancock Partners Inc., a non-profit organization that advances economic development opportunities in the region, the release said.
"Always forward, never back," Vernold said in the release. "Hancock is proud to be part of the EVolve NY program. We have already seen dozens of EVs utilizing the station over the holidays. During two snowstorms many were grateful for a safe place to charge that didn't see them stranded in the cold and truly allowed us to better look out for our residents and neighbors. We are thankful for this funding opportunity to have these EV charging stations located in our community."
The EVolve NY hub is part of the state's effort to eliminate "fast charging deserts" and encourage the development of public charging infrastructure that is available to everyone, the release said. The new high-speed charging site includes eight universal charging ports installed by NYPA as part of its EVolve NY network and eight Supercharger ports by Tesla for its EVs, the release said.
"I'm happy to see this significant investment come to fruition," Assemblymember Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, said in the release. "This public and private partnership to bring an EV charging station to Hancock is preparing us for the future of transportation, a future that is coming at us quickly. New York State Route 17 is traveled by thousands of vehicles daily, many of these vehicles are electric requiring recharging. To have a fast-charging infrastructure installed is quite an accomplishment, and I'm excited it is located in Hancock."
State Sen. Peter Oberacker said in the release, "Diverse energy options are key to our future and ensuring that all regions of the state receive equal attention is one of my leading priorities. I applaud Hancock Partners and the Town of Hancock for their vision and NYPA for their continued support of winning projects that will grow our infrastructure."
In addition to the dog park, the adjacent site also will host a community garden and vending machines, the release said.
"What better way to welcome tourists and visitors to Hancock than to be able to provide them with this much needed resource, during their journey?" Emmanuel Argiros, president of Hancock Partners Inc. said, in the release "Our town board continues to work towards new and important infrastructure upgrades, coupled with tourism efforts that further advance Hancock's economic development in the region, and within Delaware County."
The new EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers can charge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of EV in as little as 20 minutes, the release said. The charging stations, on the Electrify America network, are equipped with fast charging connectors — combined charging system (CCS) plugs rated at 150 kW and two CHAdeMO connectors rated at up to 100kW — so all electric vehicles, including Tesla cars with an adapter, can plug in.
"Providing cleaner and healthier transportation alternatives for the next generation is important for our environment and our economy," Driscoll said in the release.
