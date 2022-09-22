DENVER — The Roxbury Arts Group will continue its 2022 performance season with Duo Kayo, a cello and viola ensemble, in a concert of new and little-known music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the historic Old School Baptist Church in the Delaware County hamlet of Denver, on county Road 36 at Cartwright Road.
According to a media release, the ensemble Duo Kayo packs a punch with cellist Titilayo Ayangade and violist Edwin Kaplan.
With more than 15 years of combined professional experience as members of the Thalea and Tesla String Quartets, the new and reportedly unusual ensemble is here to make a statement.
Passionate about commissioning new works as well as championing the unsung heroes of the classical repertoire, the duo regularly hosts private live streams and performs live across the Northeast corridor.
Praised for their vibrancy and joyful musical expression, Duo Kayo is described as a modern ensemble that acts as a vehicle for new music and new ways of thinking about music.
Ayangade has spent more than two decades behind the instrument, enjoying performing in orchestras and chamber ensembles as well as commissioning new music.
She has degrees in performance from the University of Cincinnati-CCM and University of Texas at Austin, and has also worked closely with members of the Artemis Quartet at Queen Elisabeth Chapel in Belgium.
Titilayo is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Maryland as part of the fellowship ensemble in residence, Thalea String Quartet. In recent years, Titilayo has toured China, Brazil, Canada, and many cities in North America.
Kaplan, violist of the award-winning Tesla Quartet and the newly-formed Duo Kayo, continues to forge a versatile identity as a recitalist, chamber musician, and educator.
He has performed in concert series across North America, Europe, and Asia, including Wigmore Hall, Lincoln Center, and Tanglewood Music Center.
Highlights from the 2018-19 season with the Tesla Quartet include a tour of Brazil, two visits to the United Kingdom, and engagements in Germany.
Kaplan is a Doctor of Musical Arts and received a Master of Music degree and an Artist Diploma from the Yale University School of Music. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Advance sale tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; youth 15 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets at the door will be $25.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org, or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
