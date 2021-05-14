2021 Regatta Row chair artists named

BAINBRIDGE — The seventh Regatta Row exhibit in Bainbridge will open on North and West Main streets Thursday, May 20. With “A Song,” as its theme, the exhibit will remain through June. The streetfest and live auction will not be held for the second year in a row because of the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council Committee, 24 decorated canoe paddle Adirondack chairs built by Dan Stoltzfus will make up the exhibit. Chair artists include Rachelle Brainard, Randall and Aceleinn Brainard, Fran Briggs, Elise Craver, Pat Cristelli, Caiti Diamond, Christine Giuliano, Sarah Green, Rachel Hares, Cassie Harlec, Keiko and Helen Howard, Makenzie Ingraham, Katy Keen, Lori Kellogg, Carol Lernihan, Ellen Lockhart, Russell Luscomb, Diana McShane, Samantha Spalholz-Obrys, Jessica Tefft, Amanda Truin and Alexis Van Buren.
Canoe paddle art created by area young people will also be displayed in store front windows.
The website jerichoarts.com and the Regatta Row and Jericho Arts Council Facebook pages will feature photos and updates on the exhibit, online auction and online voting for the People’s Choice Award.
Art auction proceeds will benefit the JAC Regatta Row fund to support artists, musicians and future events.
