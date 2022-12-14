FRANKLIN — A Hometown Christmas concert will return for its 25th year to St. Paul’s Church in Franklin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Arriving early is recommended as guest organist Al Fedak will perform a prelude of original Christmas selections beginning at 5:45 p.m.
According to a media release, the Catskill Brass and Fedak will play a variety of sacred and secular music for the Christmas season, including classical works and traditional music arranged by members of the ensemble and by Fedak, by now numbering more than 100.
Carleton Clay and Ben Aldridge will co-direct the concert. Aldridge will introduce one new composition written specifically for the Hometown cncert.
The Catskill Brass has performed hundreds of Christmas concerts throughout New York as well as New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. Prominent among those concerts has been their annual Christmas concert in the village of Franklin.
The group formed in 1971 as the Catskill Brass Trio and expanded to a quintet in 1974. For the past two decades, its size has varied according to the needs of each performance.
This year’s performers will include Ben Aldridge, Carleton Clay, Ralph Dudgeon, Andrew O’Dell and Matt Oram on trumpets, Daniel Martin and Paul Blake on trombones, Frank Meredith on Euphonium, and Michael DePauw on tuba.
The concert will feature two guest artists from Delhi, soprano Johanna Arnold and her husband, Kim Paterson, on piano. They will be joined by their daughter, Barbara Paterson, returning for a holiday visit from New Zealand where she teaches music and dance at University of Wellington and performs as a soprano with the New Zealand Opera Company.
American organist and composer Fedak, comes to St. Paul’s from Albany where he recently retired as Minister of Music and Arts at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Capitol Hill. The American Organist named him “one of the country’s leading church musicians.” Playing at St. Paul’s is reportedly a particular treat for him because the Allen electronic organ is the same model as the one he played as a teenager in his first professional position.
The concert will end with a traditional Christmas carol sing-along.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is at the corner of Main Street and Institute Street. The building was designed in the Gothic Revival style by Richard Upjohn of New York City in 1865. The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as is the rest of the village of Franklin.
The annual Hometown Christmas Concert, is a gift to the community from Franklin residents Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan-McReynolds in association with the Catskill Conservancy. Admission is free, but donations toward St. Paul’s restoration fund will be accepted.
Parking will be available along Main, Institute, and Center streets and off Center Street in the school parking lot behind the playground.
Lunch will be served until 3 p.m. at both The Tulip and the Rose Café and Yokel restaurant. For dinner, diners will be seated at the Café until 8 p.m. Mitchell’s Pizza will be open until 9 p.m.
The village features lighted displays on Center and Main streets and 55 lit trees provided by the Franklin Rotary Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.