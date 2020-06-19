6OTS to celebrate 13th anniversary with online concert

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will celebrate its 13th Anniversary with an online concert featuring singer/songwriter Jenner Fox at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
After growing up in California, Fox left the state, learned to sing, learned to write music, decided to follow the family trade as a river guide, wrote a record to sell to rafting clients — and enjoyed it so much he recorded four more, presenters said in a media release. He now spends his winters guiding river trips in Patagonia and the rest of his year touring, mostly on a bicycle, and making up songs. He lives in central Oregon.
Tickets for the concert are $15, plus a $2 service fee; and may be purchased online at www.6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show.
Upcoming online concerts are The Black Feathers on July 19 and David Jacobs-Strain on Aug. 15.
Coming up at 6OTS (quarantine guidelines permitting) are: Vance Gilbert on Oct. 3; Brooks Williams on Oct. 31; Katherine Rondeau on Nov. 7; Alice Howe and Freebo on Dec. 6; and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on Dec. 19.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford. For more information, call 607-843-6876 or visit www.6onthesquare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.