6OTS to host female folk artist 

OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring singer/songwriter Cosy Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
According to a media release, Sheridan first appeared on the national folk scene in 1992 when she won the songwriting contests at the Kerrville Folk Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
She has been playing clubs, concert halls and coffeehouses across the country ever since.
Described as one of the most prolific songwriters in the folk scene, “My Fence & My Neighbor” was No 4 on the folk radio charts in 2018, and “Pretty Bird” was among Sing Out Magazine’s Great CDs of 2014.
Sheridan was a voice student at Berklee College of Music and a guitar student of legendary fingerstyle players Eric Schoenberg and Guy Van Duser. She has played at Carnegie Hall, the Cowgirl Hall of Fame and for the MDA Telethon with Jerry Lewis.
Backed by the strong rhythms and harmonies of bass player Charlie Koch, she plays a percussive, bluesy guitar style, often in open tunings and occasionally with two capos on the guitar neck.
She teaches classes in songwriting, performance and guitar at workshops and adult music camps across the country. She is the director of Moab Folk Camp in Moab, Utah.
Those who purchase tickets at 6onthesquare.org will be informed how to view the show on Zoom by email.
