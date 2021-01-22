6OTS to host online concert

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring folk singer/songwriter Greg Greenway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Greenway moved to Boston for its rich folk music tradition, presenters said in a media release. His “In the Name of Love,” a lead-in to the U2 classic, “Pride,” was the No. 5 song on the Folk DJ list in 2013, according to the release.
Musically, his guitar, piano and ukulele take inspiration numerous genres including gospel, rock, blues, jazz and world music. But his center is in the singer/songwriter tradition that traces its roots to the social awareness of Woody Guthrie, presenters said in the release.
Among Greenway’s solo highlights are a show at Carnegie Hall in the New York Singer/Songwriter Festival, which was rebroadcast on NPR’s World Café; an appearance on nationally syndicated Mountain Stage; and a show at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honoring Phil Ochs. Greenway has been featured on the weekend edition of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” and his dreams were fulfilled when “Driving in Massachusetts” was played on Car Talk, according to the release.
Greenway has eight solo releases, the latest being “20,000 Versions of the Sun” in 2016.
A co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun, Greenway recorded three albums with bandmates Pat Wictor and Joe Jencks: “Brother Sun,” “Some Part of the Truth” (produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Wisch), and “Weights and Wings.”
For more information, visit https://c9tuning.wordpress.com/
Tickets for the concert are $18, plus a $2 service fee, at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.