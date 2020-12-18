6OTS to host online concert

With in-person concerts on hold, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online holiday concert featuring the Heather Pierson Duo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Pierson is an award-winning pianist, singer/songwriter, song leader and performer whose live performances and growing catalog of releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and folk.
After achieving modest success with the release of several solo records (“Make It Mine” in 2010; “The Open Road” in 2012; “The Hard Work of Living” in 2013; “Motherless Child” in 2014), Pierson hit the national folk scene in 2015 with her acoustic trio, presenters said in a media release.
The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio features Shawn Nadeau on upright bass and Davy Sturtevant on, as Pierson often puts it from stage, “everything else” — guitar, mandolin, dobro, fiddle and cornet.
The trio’s debut EP, “Still She Will Fly,” was released in 2015. Its title track was the No. 2 single on the folk radio charts for that year, and three other songs were also in the Top 100 singles.
The trio’s full-length album, “Singin’,” was released in 2017, and debuted at #1 on the folk radio charts.
Pierson’s 12th album, “Lines and Spaces,” was released in November 2019, featuring performances from Sturtevant and Nadeau.
While the 2020 pandemic has stopped touring life, she had a hit in March with her “Toilet Paper Song,” and released both a single, “Beside the Firelight,” about the death of George Floyd, and her latest collection of original meditation chants, “Be Here Now,” the release said.
The Dec. 19 concert will feature Pierson and Nadeu.
For more information about Pierson and her ensembles, visit www.heatherpierson.com.
Tickets for the Dec. 19 online concert are $20 (plus $2 service fee) available at 6onthesquare.org.
Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
6 On The Square is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
