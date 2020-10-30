6OTS to host online concert

6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring folk singer/songwriter Greg Greenway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Greenway moved to Boston for its “rich folk music tradition and has become one of its most unique and superlative emissaries,” presenters said in a media release. His “In the Name of Love,” a lead-in to the U2 classic, “Pride,” was the No. 5 song on the Folk DJ list in 2013.
Musically, his guitar, piano and ukulele reflect inspiration from all over the map — gospel, rock, blues, jazz and world music. But his center is in the “singer/songwriter tradition that traces its roots to the social awareness of Woody Guthrie,” the release said.
Greenway has eight solo releases, the latest being “20,000 Versions of the Sun” (2016).
A co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun, Greenway recorded three albums with bandmates Pat Wictor and Joe Jencks: “Brother Sun,” “Some Part of the Truth” (produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Wisch), and “Weights and Wings.”
For more information, visit https://c9tuning.wordpress.com/
Tickets for the Nov. 7 online concert are $18, plus a $2 service fee, and can be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org.
Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
6 On The Square Inc. is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.
